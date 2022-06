MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The two right lanes of traffic are blocked on US 12/18 westbound near Todd Drive, due to an accident Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash occurred at the On Ramp from Todd Dr shortly before 6 p.m.

It’s currently estimated that US 12/18 will be closed for two hours.

