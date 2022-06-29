U.S. Army Veteran creates original mural for New Glarus

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New Glarus has a fresh look decorating their downtown area. A local artist and the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce has helped transform the old New Glarus Foods building into a bright piece of work showcasing local images.

U.S. Army Veteran Chad Caso joined with the chamber to help create this piece of art that calls back to New Glarus’ Swiss roots. He has over twenty years of design experience and has also created other murals throughout the area, including the New Glarus Veteran Memorial Hall, the Atwood Barbershop, and the East Madison Community Center.

The old New Glarus Foods building, now owned by Albion Swords, has been transformed by local artist Chad Caso and the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce. (New Glarus Chamber of Commerce/Chad Caso)

“It’s been a long road to get here,” says Bekah Stauffacher, the Executive Director of the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce. “We started making plans for the mural in late 2019. The pandemic delayed things, but we are so happy to see the project completed - Chad did an amazing job!”

The full mural can be viewed at 421 2nd Street, downtown New Glarus.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.