Advertisement

U.S. Army Veteran creates original mural for New Glarus

New Glarus Downtown Mural
New Glarus Downtown Mural(New Glarus Chamber of Commerce/Chad Caso)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New Glarus has a fresh look decorating their downtown area. A local artist and the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce has helped transform the old New Glarus Foods building into a bright piece of work showcasing local images.

U.S. Army Veteran Chad Caso joined with the chamber to help create this piece of art that calls back to New Glarus’ Swiss roots. He has over twenty years of design experience and has also created other murals throughout the area, including the New Glarus Veteran Memorial Hall, the Atwood Barbershop, and the East Madison Community Center.

The old New Glarus Foods building, now owned by Albion Swords, has been transformed by local...
The old New Glarus Foods building, now owned by Albion Swords, has been transformed by local artist Chad Caso and the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce.(New Glarus Chamber of Commerce/Chad Caso)

“It’s been a long road to get here,” says Bekah Stauffacher, the Executive Director of the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce. “We started making plans for the mural in late 2019. The pandemic delayed things, but we are so happy to see the project completed - Chad did an amazing job!”

The full mural can be viewed at 421 2nd Street, downtown New Glarus.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
AARON WAYNE HOVIS
Suspect named in zoo break-in that led to animals escaping
Wambles turned himself in to U.S. Marshals Wednesday in Montgomery.
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000

Latest News

The Ochsner Park Zoo has recovered both missing owls following an overnight break-in.
Great Horned Owl Linda recaptured after break-in, back at Baraboo zoo
Stoughton Police Department is investigating a gas leak.
Police: Area reopens in Stoughton after gas leak
Sunny and warm today.
Sunny and Warm Today
Concerts on the Square returning to Madison this summer
Concerts on the Square returns to capitol lawn