Advertisement

UW-Madison health services seeks to help students following abortion ban

University Health Services is helping students find resources following the return of the abortion ban in Wisconsin, which makes any type of abortion, illegal
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University Health Services on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus is helping students find resources following the return of the abortion ban in Wisconsin, which makes any type of abortion, except for when a pregnant woman’s life is at risk, illegal. Now, UHS is trying to continue the mission staff the service always upheld: Helping students find the care they need for their health care decisions.

“We’ll help them navigate those in the same manner we have throughout the whole period before this decision was released; obviously, some choices are more complicated than they were in the past,” said executive director Jake Baggott.

Baggott says UHS will work with students to find the resources based on their decision, even if that means going to another state for care.

“And so options that are available, some of them aren’t the same in the state as they were before, and so we’ll help connect them to the options that they’re looking to explore,” said Baggot.

Other organizations are also willing to help, offering their resources to the uniquely impacted demographic. Students juggling tuition and classes who also become pregnant are thrown new costs along with health care needs. According to The American Journal of Public Health, women age 20 to 24 account for one-third of unintended pregnancies in the U.S. and 34% of abortions.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin says abortion services are suspended, but resources are still available.

“We’re encouraging people to contact planned parenthood of Wisconsin if they need an abortion because we can support them and help them navigate to other states,” said Tanya Atkinson.

And Pro-Life Wisconsin Communications Director Anna DeMeuse says the organization partners with community funds across the state for scholarship opportunities. She noted that Pregnancy Resource Center also offers free resources and classes.

“Pro-lifers for years have been funding these clinics, donating diapers, baby wipes, parenting classes, everything you need before, during, and after pregnancy,” said DeMeuse.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Wambles turned himself in to U.S. Marshals Wednesday in Montgomery.
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000

Latest News

File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Election investigator sued again for deleting records
Advanced heart valve procedure changes Coon Valley woman’s life
University Health Services is helping students find resources following the return of the...
Health services on UW-Madison’s campus look to help students with abortion ban in place
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first...
Woodruff fans 10 in return from IL, Brewers beat Rays 5-3