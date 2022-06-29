Advertisement

Wis. DNR reminds public of ATV/UTV safety ahead of 4th of July weekend

(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Many people likely intend to hit the trails over 4th of July weekend.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds drivers of all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles to “think smart before they start” and follow best safety practices.

According to the Wis. DNR, eight off-highway vehicle fatalities have been recorded this year.

The Wis. DNR suggests these tips for a “safe ride”:

  • Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during your ride.
  • Wear a seat belt and a Department of Transportation (DOT)-approved helmet.
  • In addition to a seat belt and helmet, wear protective clothing such as eye protection, gloves, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt.
  • Keep your speed in check for the terrain, visibility conditions and your experience.
  • Remember that some terrain in Wisconsin is too steep for ATV/UTVs. Be careful while traversing hills or uneven terrain.
  • Know before you go. (You can review all ATV/UTV laws here).

A list of safety educational classes is available here. More information on ATV and UTV recreation in the state is available here.

You can view the full media release by the Wis. DNR here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Wambles turned himself in to U.S. Marshals Wednesday in Montgomery.
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000
AARON WAYNE HOVIS
Suspect named in zoo break-in that led to animals escaping

Latest News

MFD locate unresponsive person, cooking fire on east side
(FILE) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
Wisconsin legislation to prevent backlog of untested sexual assault kits set to go into effect
Concerts on the Square returning to Madison this summer
Concerts on the Square returns to state Capitol lawn
New Glarus Downtown Mural
U.S. Army Veteran creates original mural for New Glarus
The Ochsner Park Zoo has recovered both missing owls following an overnight break-in.
Great Horned Owl Linda recaptured after break-in, back at Baraboo zoo