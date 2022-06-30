$23 million grant offers new solution to Wisconsin workforce shortage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Workforce Innovation Grant Program has granted over $23 million to projects that support early childhood education and barriers to the workplace for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday.

MobiliSE, the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, the Community Relations-Social Development Commission and the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin Inc. will be the recipients of the grant. Working together, the recipients are aiming to create a solution to the workforce shortage that Wisconsin has been experiencing during the pandemic.

“I am proud to support these outstanding projects today because they accomplish exactly what we set out to achieve with these investments—finding regional and local solutions to our state’s workforce needs, reducing barriers to workers who want to join our workforce, and investing in building strong communities across our state,” said Gov. Evers.

The Workforce Innovation Grant was created to design and implement plans that solve workforce challenges that were caused by the pandemic.

“These investments are critically important for our state’s long-term economic success and will positively impact folks and communities across Wisconsin.” Gov. Evers added.

The money from the grant will work to provide support for working parents, early childhood educators in housing and training and reducing barriers to entry in the workforce for those with disabilities.

