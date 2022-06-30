Advertisement

$23 million grant offers new solution to Wisconsin workforce shortage

Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development(DWD)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Workforce Innovation Grant Program has granted over $23 million to projects that support early childhood education and barriers to the workplace for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday.

MobiliSE, the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, the Community Relations-Social Development Commission and the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin Inc. will be the recipients of the grant. Working together, the recipients are aiming to create a solution to the workforce shortage that Wisconsin has been experiencing during the pandemic.

“I am proud to support these outstanding projects today because they accomplish exactly what we set out to achieve with these investments—finding regional and local solutions to our state’s workforce needs, reducing barriers to workers who want to join our workforce, and investing in building strong communities across our state,” said Gov. Evers.

The Workforce Innovation Grant was created to design and implement plans that solve workforce challenges that were caused by the pandemic.

“These investments are critically important for our state’s long-term economic success and will positively impact folks and communities across Wisconsin.” Gov. Evers added.

The money from the grant will work to provide support for working parents, early childhood educators in housing and training and reducing barriers to entry in the workforce for those with disabilities.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000
AARON WAYNE HOVIS
Suspect named in zoo break-in that led to animals escaping

Latest News

Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
MPD: two hospitalized after shooting on Madison’s north side
Single vehicle crash reported in Portage
UW Health Experts offer firework safety advice for families
USW logo
United Steelworkers Union reach agreement with Continental on new labor contract