Celebration set for reopening of Glen Golf Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The reopening celebration is set for Glen Golf Park after the 9-hole golf course was renovated to create a unique mixed-use outdoor recreation golf park.

The grand reopening of the Glen Golf Park will be an afternoon of family fun on Sunday, July 10 from 3-7 p.m.

Celebration events include a short presentation and ribbon cutting, live music by Spare Time Bluegrass and a showing of the movie Encanto. Ongoing activities throughout the afternoon will include yard games, a putting contest, kite flying and more.

Since 1927, the golf park was known as Glenway Golf Course, but the recreation now features a dynamic blend of programmed activities.

The golf park is suited for both first-timers and long-time golfers, and other events will also be offered throughout the summer. For example, there will be a movie series and a performing arts series featuring local live musicians, a cultural exhibition by The Ho-Chunk Nation and fitness activities.

The patio area is now a full gathering space, and the new clubhouse, called the Glen House, has accessible restrooms and a service window that will improve guest experiences and expand merchandise options.

The 9-hole golf course opens for play starting on Friday, July 1. The Glen House will still be closed while renovations are finalized, but a temporary kiosk is set up for check-in.

