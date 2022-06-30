Advertisement

Celebration set for reopening of Glen Golf Park

The grant reopening of the Glen Golf Park will be an afternoon of family fun on Sunday, July 10...
The grant reopening of the Glen Golf Park will be an afternoon of family fun on Sunday, July 10 from 3-7 p.m.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The reopening celebration is set for Glen Golf Park after the 9-hole golf course was renovated to create a unique mixed-use outdoor recreation golf park.

The grand reopening of the Glen Golf Park will be an afternoon of family fun on Sunday, July 10 from 3-7 p.m.

Celebration events include a short presentation and ribbon cutting, live music by Spare Time Bluegrass and a showing of the movie Encanto. Ongoing activities throughout the afternoon will include yard games, a putting contest, kite flying and more.

Since 1927, the golf park was known as Glenway Golf Course, but the recreation now features a dynamic blend of programmed activities.

The golf park is suited for both first-timers and long-time golfers, and other events will also be offered throughout the summer. For example, there will be a movie series and a performing arts series featuring local live musicians, a cultural exhibition by The Ho-Chunk Nation and fitness activities.

The patio area is now a full gathering space, and the new clubhouse, called the Glen House, has accessible restrooms and a service window that will improve guest experiences and expand merchandise options.

The 9-hole golf course opens for play starting on Friday, July 1. The Glen House will still be closed while renovations are finalized, but a temporary kiosk is set up for check-in.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000
AARON WAYNE HOVIS
Suspect named in zoo break-in that led to animals escaping
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist

Latest News

A Prairie du Chien resident was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for...
Prairie du Chien resident sentenced to prison for meth possession
A memorial tree was planted Thursday in Monona in memory of infants who have died.
Infant memorial tree planted in Monona
Infant memorial tree planted in Monona
Infant memorial tree planted in Monona
Wisconsin DNR
Wisconsin DNR recommends against fireworks use in state parks