DNR: Boat sober, wear your life jacket on the water this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding boaters to stay safe on the water this Fourth of July weekend.

During one of the busiest times of year for Wisconsin waterways, DNR conservation wardens and local law enforcement will be on high alert for anyone under the influence.

This high alert is part of the annual national Operation Dry Water Campaign that will run July 2-4.

Alcohol use is a leading factor in recreational boating fatalities. Since the campaign started in 2009, law enforcement across the nation has removed more than 4,700 impaired operators from waterways, which has prevented dangerous and potentially devastating consequences.

“Alcohol use continues to be a leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths and a leading contributor in boating crashes,” Lt. Darren Kuhn, DNR Boating Law Administrator, said. “This mission of Operation Dry Water is to keep all of Wisconsin’s waters safe for everyone year-round. This also means avoiding alcohol or other drug use prior to and while boating.”

Boating crashes that involve alcohol impairment are both more likely and deadlier for passengers and boat operators. Common alcohol-related accidents can include running aground, colliding with navigation aids or other boats or simply falling overboard.

The DNR recommends boaters leave alcohol off the boat, operate safe and sober and take a boating education safety course before getting on the water. Everyone on board a boat should also have a life jacket.

“We want all boaters to enjoy their time on the water in a way that allows everyone to return home safely,” Kuhn said.

No matter where you are boating, it is illegal to operate a boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

