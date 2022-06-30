Advertisement

Drone team, K-9 unit assist in arrest of Green Lake Co. disturbance suspect

(WDAM 7)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A drone team and K-9 unit helped authorities take a suspect into custody early Thursday morning in Green Lake County, authorities reported.

Dispatchers received a call around 12:30 a.m. that a disturbance was happening on Vine Street in the Village of Kingston, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials who responded to the area attempted to find the suspect of a domestic disturbance, who had run away. As officers met with the victim, the suspect reportedly came by the area and then ran away again.

With the assistance of a drone team, K-9 unit, Marquette County officials and Columbia Co. deputies, the suspect eventually came out from a marsh and surrendered.

During the search for the suspect, the Green Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office stated that a “CODE RED” message was sent to nearby residences to notify them of the incident.

Law enforcement took the suspect to Green Lake County Correctional Facility and did not say if he would face charges.

