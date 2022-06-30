Free bus passes again distributed to all Madison middle, high school students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison will again provide free Metro Transit bus passes for all middle and high school students to get around the area this summer.

This is the second year the City has teamed up with Madison Metropolitan School District to provide the passes to students through the MetroForward initiative. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway highlighted that the initiative provided 2,375 passes to students last year, resulting in nearly 38,000 rides.

“We are working hard to improve transit access, and we want young people to benefit from that,” Rhodes Conway said. “Partnering with MMSD is the best way we can help Madison youth get to jobs, school, City parks, pools and more this summer, all while advancing our climate, equity, and economic goals.”

Passes were given out to students in grades 6 and higher at their schools and are also available at summer school semester sites for pick up.

The City of Madison also added that students who live in Madison but go to other school districts can receive a free pass by picking it up at Metro Transit, located at 1245 E. Washington Avenue, Ste. 201. Passes will be available through Sept. 6.

