Glen Haven man killed in car-semi crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 33-year-old Glen Haven man was killed earlier today after his car was struck by a semi at a curve in the road just before 8 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 61 near Peer Road, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.

Grant Co. officials received multiple 9-1-1 calls just before 8 a.m. reporting a serious crash involving a semi-truck and a car south of Boscobel.

Deputies dispatched to the scene found that the semi driver was going south with an empty flatbed trailer at the same time the driver of the car, Nathaniel Williams, was driving his 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix going north. The two vehicles collided at a bend in the road when the car crossed the center line.

Williams, who was unrestrained, and a toddler passenger were transported to Gunderson Hospital in Boscobel where they were both examined. Williams was later pronounced dead. The semi driver suffered no injuries from the crash.

The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office was joined at the scene by the Boscobel Fire Department, Boscobel EMS, Fennimore EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Grant Co. Highway department.

The crash is still under investigation by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.

