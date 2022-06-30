A Hot & Windy Thursday

Key Takeaways

Highs near 90 today with strong southerly winds

Few showers late tonight through Friday morning

Back near seasonal temps for the holiday weekend

Things are about to heat up in southern Wisconsin today! Strong winds out of the south will bring in much warmer air, and some slightly muggy dew points. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Wind gusts will likely be near 30 mph at times.

A cold front will bring us some relief from the heat later tonight, but will also bring the chance for a few showers after midnight. We could hear a rumble of thunder here or there but nothing strong is expected. Rain accumulations are expected to be minor through Friday morning.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 a.m. 72° Mostly Sunny 0% 9 a.m. 77° Mostly Sunny 0% 12 p.m. 84° Partly Cloudy 0% 3 p.m. 88° Partly Cloudy 0% 6 p.m. 86° Partly Cloudy 0%

Cooler temperatures will follow behind the frontal boundary and will leave us pretty comfortable for the long weekend ahead. We’re looking sunny and mainly dry, though a few showers could sneak in on Monday. Hopefully, things will clear up by fireworks time!

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.