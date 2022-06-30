Infant memorial tree planted in Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A memorial tree was planted Thursday in Monona in memory of infants who have passed away.

The planting ceremony took place at Winnequah Park and the tree was donated by SSM Health. Community Health Manager for St. Mary’s Health Nikeya Bramlett explained that the tree is meant to provide a calm place for parents to come and remember them.

“It’s not an easy situation to deal with, it’s not a happy situation,” said Bramlett. “But being able to come out here and see the tree and see this child being remembered in this way, it’s just beautiful and I hope it brings the parents some solace being able to do that.”

SSM Health planted the three in partnership with the Healing Our Hearts Organization and the Community Advisory Board. Bramlett told that it was through this partnership that the idea came out to plant trees to remember a child.

“You see the tree grow in a way that you weren’t able to see the child grow and that’s really important for a lot of parents,” Bramlett said.

The CAB was created during the summer of 2020 in response to high infant mortality rates among Black women and disproportionate reproductive health outcomes in Dane County. This group helps advise St. Mary’s Hospital leadership on culturally competent practices in its Maternal Child Health services.

