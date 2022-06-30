MPD: two hospitalized after shooting on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is looking for two suspects in a shooting that injured two people earlier Wednesday afternoon on the city’s north side.

Madison officials say the shooting happened along the 2900 block of Dryden Dr and that two people were taken to the hospital.

Police are looking for two suspected shooters that drove away from the scene before police arrived, but MPD officials say that no arrests have been made at this time.

This is an active investigation. More information will be released as it is available.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.