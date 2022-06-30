Parisi, Rhodes-Conway pledge local action after Supreme Court’s EPA ruling

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Even with the latest Supreme Court ruling regarding the Clean Air Act, Dane County remains on the path of becoming Wisconsin’s first county supported solely by renewable energy, Co. Executive Joe Parisi assured residents Thursday, shortly after the decision was released.

Parisi blasted the high court’s verdict, which limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants, by saying the Justice’s opinion did not align with public sentiment and compared it to last week’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

“Last week they dragged Wisconsin women’s health care back to the 1800s, and this week they are trying to drag our country’s environmental policy back to the 1950s—when pollution filled the air and smog hung heavy over most major cities,” he said in a statement.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway echoed Parisi’s sentiment that climate change efforts will need to begin at the local level.

“This is familiar territory for mayors. We have long been at the frontline of emissions reductions efforts and have no intention of slowing down,” she said, while calling on leaders all the way up to Congress to pass climate legislation.

In a 6-3 vote, with conservatives in the majority, the court said that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming. The decision also could have a broader effect on other agencies’ regulatory efforts beyond climate change and air pollution.

“We can’t fully know the extent of the harm this decision will cause, but it is likely to be far-reaching and devastating to our nation’s ability to fight climate change,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Parisi asserted the county’s Climate Action Plan is already having an impact and said Dane Co. is fully committed to battling climate change.

He accused conservatives of using the Supreme Court to enact policies that would get lawmakers who tried passing similar legislation voted out of office. He added the effects of the decision do not affect just the locations of the power plants; their environmental effects is felt across neighboring communities as well.

“It is beyond disappointing to see the Supreme Court take actions that could negate our actions by empowering polluters in other parts of the country,” Parisi explained.

Rhodes-Conway also questioned the justices’ original decision to take the case at all. She pointed out that the appeal stemmed from rules stemming from the Obama and Trump administrations. She argued the high court only took the case because conservative judicial activists wanted to redefine public policy.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.