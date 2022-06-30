Prairie du Chien resident sentenced to prison for meth possession

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Prairie du Chien resident was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Christopher Fernette, 45, pleaded guilty to this charge on April 6, 2022.

During the course of a long-term, multi-agency investigation, law enforcement determined that a group of people, including Fernette, distributed significant amounts of meth in western Wisconsin. They also learned that Fernette purchased meth from sources from multiple states.

On April 3, 2021, investigators followed Fernette as he and a passenger crossed from Wisconsin into Minnesota. When the car stopped at a bar in Ferryville, a Crawford County Sheriff’s Office deputy approached Fernette and asked permission to pat him down for weapons.

Fernette consented to the pat down, but tried to hide a small plastic bag in his hand. When the deputy questioned Fernette about what was in his hand, Fernette tossed the bag and allegedly became aggressive, which lead to a fight and the detainment of Fernette.

The deputy then found the bag and determined that it contained methamphetamine. The deputy also found a discarded black canvas tool bag in a ditch that contained an additional three pounds of meth.

A canine partner was brought in to sniff the car that Fernette was driving. The canine alerted investigators to search the car, which found $17,200 in cash.

Fernette waived his Miranda rights during a post-arrest interview, and he admitted that he and the passenger drove to Minnesota to purchase the meth in the black canvas bag. He further explained that he and the passenger planned to split the purchase with a third person in Wisconsin.

At sentencing, the judge noted that the three pounds of meth found on April 3, 2021 likely were less than the total amount of meth that Fernette sold on the street. The judge also ordered Fernette to forfeit $17,200.

