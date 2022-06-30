Report: UCLA, USC in talks to join Big Ten

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a move that would fundamentally reshape collegiate sports, two NCAA bluebloods and lynchpins of the PAC-12 could be making a big move – to the Big Ten.

A new report indicates UCLA and USC are in talks with the Big Ten about joining the conference as soon as 2024. San Jose Mercury News’ Jon Wilner broke the news Thursday morning, citing a source, and cautioning that no deal has been finalized. He noted that any deal would need approval from the highest echelons of both schools and the Big Ten itself.

Wilner also pointed out that his information was not clear if any conference switching would affect all of the schools’ athletic programs, or if it would be limited to football, or possibly football and men’s basketball.

Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022

In his article, he explained that such a move could have dire consequences for the PAC-12, saying “the future of the conference is suddenly in serious doubt — a potential merger with the Big 12 could be on the table, or the remaining schools could go their separate ways.”

For the Big Ten, a deal like this would give the conference two marquee names that also happen to reside in the nation’s second largest market.

And, for Badger fans, it means a lot more trips to the Rose Bowl (at least for regular season games) – and a chance to get a break from Midwestern winters and still see UW play.

