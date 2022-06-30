MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating shots fired on Madison’s south side.

Officers arrived to the scene Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. The shots were fired near the 2000 block of Fisher Street, according to police.

While there, officers found shell casings, but no signs of injuries or property damage.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.