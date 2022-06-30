Advertisement

Shots fired on Madison’s south side

Officers found no signs of injuries
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
(NBC15)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating shots fired on Madison’s south side.

Officers arrived to the scene Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. The shots were fired near the 2000 block of Fisher Street, according to police.

While there, officers found shell casings, but no signs of injuries or property damage.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

