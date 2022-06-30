Advertisement

Single vehicle crash reported in Portage

By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are blocked on US Highway 51 at Albert St due to a single vehicle crash that happened Wednesday afternoon, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received the call about the crash at At 5:55 p.m.

The crash occurred on US 51 Northbound/Southbound and Albert St according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Portage Police Department were dispatched to the scene with Portage Fire and Aspirus MedEvac. The crash reportedly only included one vehicle, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities did not provide any information about injuries or property damage as it is an active scene.

