Suspect arrested in deadly Oregon hit-and-run

Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person on the side of a roadway near Oregon.(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - The alleged driver in a deadly hit-and-run in the town of Oregon over three weeks ago has been located and taken into custody, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.

According to its statement, the 38-year-old suspect, identified as Timothy Pritchett, was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and felony hit and run (causing death).

Investigators state Pritchett was driving a Chevrolet G1500 van along Co. Hwy. MM, near Co. Hwy. A, when he struck Logan Gueths. The 30-year-old Gueths’ body was discovered the next evening by a passing truck driver.

Logan J. Gueths
Logan J. Gueths(Dane County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office credited interviews with nearby residents and tips it received for leading investigators to Pritchett. After identifying him as the suspect, detectives obtained a search warrant for his van, its statement indicated; although the Sheriff’s Office did not say what evidence was recovered.

The Sheriff’s Office concluded by thanking the community for all its tips in this investigation and offered its condolences to Gueths’ family.

