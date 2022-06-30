Watching for showers tonight; Most stay dry this Weekend

Key Takeaways

A few showers are possible early Friday morning as a cold front drops South; Stronger storm possible far North

Clouds gradually clear out from North to South throughout Friday; Turning much cooler

The holiday weekend features sunshine with a slight chance for a pop-up shower/storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Showers and storms have stayed North of Madison for Thursday. SW winds have been breezy & mainly dry - keeping that rain at bay. As winds relax tonight & as the front drops South, rain chances will increase across the region Friday morning. Showers and storms will lose their intensity overnight, but there is a chance for a stronger storm far NW of Madison this evening.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s overnight. Winds will switch out of the North as the front moves by. Hi-res models have struggled with maintaining rainfall coverage tonight. Some places may not see any rain at all tonight. The rain showers arrive in Madison during the early morning hours, but appear to clear the area by mid-late morning. Increasing sunshine is expected with highs reaching into the lower 80s.

The holiday weekend appears mainly dry as high-pressure moves in. There will be a slight chance for a pop-up shower/storm both days. Keep an eye on the NBC15 First Alert App for the latest!

Next week features a more active weather pattern. Upper-level energy combined with additional heat & moisture will spark showers and storms across the Northern Plains. There is a chance that activity will venture into the Great Lakes - especially if a frontal boundary is able to come together. That will be the focus for showers and storms early next week. Details remain fuzzy, but will become clearer as we get closer. Prepare for rain chances Monday/Tuesday with highs next week remaining in the 80s.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 p.m. 75° Mostly Sunny 0% 9 p.m. 81° Mostly Sunny 0% 12 a.m. 86° Mostly Sunny 0% 3 a.m. 89° Mostly Sunny 0% 6 a.m. 87° Mostly Sunny 0%

