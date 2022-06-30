Advertisement

Watching for showers tonight; Most stay dry this Weekend

Showers & storms have mainly stayed North of Madison. The cold front moves by tomorrow morning.
A few showers are possible along a cold front tonight. Not everyone will see rain, however.
A few showers are possible along a cold front tonight. Not everyone will see rain, however.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • A few showers are possible early Friday morning as a cold front drops South; Stronger storm possible far North
  • Clouds gradually clear out from North to South throughout Friday; Turning much cooler
  • The holiday weekend features sunshine with a slight chance for a pop-up shower/storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Showers and storms have stayed North of Madison for Thursday. SW winds have been breezy & mainly dry - keeping that rain at bay. As winds relax tonight & as the front drops South, rain chances will increase across the region Friday morning. Showers and storms will lose their intensity overnight, but there is a chance for a stronger storm far NW of Madison this evening.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s overnight. Winds will switch out of the North as the front moves by. Hi-res models have struggled with maintaining rainfall coverage tonight. Some places may not see any rain at all tonight. The rain showers arrive in Madison during the early morning hours, but appear to clear the area by mid-late morning. Increasing sunshine is expected with highs reaching into the lower 80s.

The holiday weekend appears mainly dry as high-pressure moves in. There will be a slight chance for a pop-up shower/storm both days. Keep an eye on the NBC15 First Alert App for the latest!

Next week features a more active weather pattern. Upper-level energy combined with additional heat & moisture will spark showers and storms across the Northern Plains. There is a chance that activity will venture into the Great Lakes - especially if a frontal boundary is able to come together. That will be the focus for showers and storms early next week. Details remain fuzzy, but will become clearer as we get closer. Prepare for rain chances Monday/Tuesday with highs next week remaining in the 80s.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar
TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 p.m.75°Mostly Sunny0%
9 p.m.81°Mostly Sunny0%
12 a.m.86°Mostly Sunny0%
3 a.m.89°Mostly Sunny0%
6 a.m.87°Mostly Sunny0%
Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000
AARON WAYNE HOVIS
Suspect named in zoo break-in that led to animals escaping
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist

Latest News

Windy day ahead with gusts near 30 mph
A Hot & Windy Thursday
Temperatures climb into the lower-mid 80s across the 4th of July Weekend.
Hot & Sunny Thursday; Slight rain chances to end the week
Sunny and warm today.
Sunny and Warm Today
Severe storm watch for Vernon, Juneau and Adams counties until 9pm
Stray strong storm or two possible this evening