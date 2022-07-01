178,500 Wisconsin residents to receive postcards about eligibility to vote

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Next week, 178,500 Wisconsin residents will receive a postcard in the mail regard voter eligibility from Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC).

These postcards will be going to residents of Wisconsin who are not currently registered to vote, but appear to be eligible, according to WEC.

The official postcards will include information about how to register to vote online at MyVote.wi.gov as well as deadlines and other information that upcoming elections. On the cards is a call number for a toll-free number for a WEC call center.

These postcards are required before each general election, as a part of Wisconsin’s membership agreement with the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), which helps states maintain and improve the accuracy of information in the state’s voter database and increase access to voter registration for all eligible citizens, says WEC.

WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said that Wisconsinites are likely to receive many like these postcards which may seem official, but are not in fact.

“Wisconsin voters, however, can rely upon the information provided in these official postcards about how eligible citizens can register to vote,” says Wolfe.

Wisconsinites are prompted to look for the “Official Election Mail Seal” to ensure that what they have received is from an official government source.

Official Election Mail seal (Wisconsin Elections Commission)

People who receive the postcard may choose to register by mail, at their clerk’s office, or at their polling place on Election Day rather than registering online. The postcard can be used as proof of residence if the name and address on the postcard match the information on the registration form, according to WEC.

