4th of July slow-no-wake restriction instated on portion of Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County sheriff is instating a slow-no-wake restriction for the Fourth of July on a portion of the Rock River to ensure boaters operate safely during holiday festivities.

The restriction will take place from 5 p.m. to midnight on July 4 and stretch from the West Highway 14 Bridge to the West Centerway Street Dam, according to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Troy Knudson explained his primary concern this holiday weekend is safety.

“This area of the Rock River becomes very chaotic and dangerous due to the large number of boats on the Rock River for the 4th of July fireworks celebration,” said Knudson. “The slow-no-wake speed restriction will help ensure that all boaters are traveling at a safe speed before and after the event.”

Deputies will place signs noting the new restrictions at all public access points between the bridge and dam on the morning of July 4.

The sheriff’s office added that it will be out on the water with the Department of Natural Resources Boat Patrol to enforce safety violations.

Separately from the Fourth of July restrictions, the sheriff’s office announced the lifting of a slow-no-wake restriction from the Indianford Dame to W B R Townline Road Bridge, as water levels have fallen below the limit.

