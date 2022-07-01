An “uptick” in gun crimes sparks more police patrols for Fourth of July weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police say they’ve taken eight guns off the streets within two days at the end of June. Chief Shon Barnes calls this number alarming. Barnes says within the past few days, they’ve seen an uptick in gun crimes throughout the city.

“We’ve said it before, and we will keep saying it over and over again that guns are not the solution,” says Barnes.

The increase in violence is prompting police to ramp up patrols ahead of a potentially busy Fourth of July holiday weekend. Barnes says people can expect to see more of his officers out and about. He says the goal is to have officers positioned in the right places at the right time if violence strikes.

“Our officers are working so hard. Our detectives are working so hard. Everyone is on board. I’ll be out there this weekend, riding along with some officers, making sure that everyone knows that they’re supported but we need the support from the community as well,” says Barnes.

Barnes says gun crimes have been up within the past few days. On Wednesday night, two teenagers were shot on Madison’s northside. A few hours after that, there was another shots fired incident on the southside. And then on Thursday, officers processed a shots fired scene on the city’s eastside where two guns were recovered.

“What we’re seeing regarding these gun crimes is really not our community. We want to return Madison to the safe community that we all know and love, and we believe we can do that,” says Barnes.

