Capitol Square Starbucks becomes first unionized location in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Workers at the Starbucks location on Madison’s Capitol Square won a union vote Thursday afternoon, making it the first unionized location in the city.

A representative for the workers at 1 East Main Street confirmed Thursday that the National Labor Relations Board counted their ballots this afternoon in a union representation election. In a 15-1 vote, the group chose the Chicago & Midwest Regional Joint Board of Workers United.

Lee Marfyak, a leader at the store, reacted with optimism following the decision.

“I’m elated to win such an overwhelming victory for us by the Capitol but I’m not surprised,” Marfyak said. “I’ve seen what we can do on a farmer’s market peak, banding together is something we do daily. I was proud to call us partners before, I’m even prouder to call us a union today.”

Starbucks workers in Oak Creek, Plover and Fox Valley have also cast votes for union representation.

Workers at over 200 Starbucks locations have chosen Workers United to represent them.

