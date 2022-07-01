Fitchburg asks residents to limit sprinkler usage this month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg homeowners and residents are urged to limit how often they water their lawns and to do so only during certain hours while crews work on fixing the city’s wells.

The city’s utilities district explained Friday that one of the wells was taken offline for emergency services and now it is taking steps to ensure there is enough water to go around, both for residents and for firefighters.

For the month, the district is asking residents to use their sprinklers after 9 p.m. or before 9 a.m., and only if necessary. The agency explains that the cooler hours are more effective for sprinklers because less will evaporate and the lawns can absorb more.

Additionally, they want people to limit which days they activate their sprinklers based on which side of the street they live on. People who live on the even numbered sides of the street are encouraged to only use their sprinklers on even numbered days, while those who live across the street from them are asked to wait until odd numbered days.

A side benefit, it notes, is water bills will be cheaper.

The guidelines issued Friday are voluntary for homeowners and run through July, the utility district notes. However, while residents have the option now, the city warns that if water usage keeps rising, mandatory restrictions may be enacted.

In addition to the limits, the city is also encouraging people not to plant new yards at this time.

