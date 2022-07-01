FreshFin prepares for grand opening at Hilldale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FreshFin is preparing to hold a grand opening event for its second Madison location this month at Hilldale.

FreshFin will open on July 15, bringing hand-crafted poké and grain bowls to the shopping center for shoppers to enjoy. There are 12 house-crafted bowls that people can choose from.

The restaurant is offering customers a buy-one-get-one deal from 4-9 p.m. the day of the grand opening on their most popular bowls, which include spicy tuna, cilantro chicken, curry coconut or vegan zen.

Andrew Foster, owner of FreshFin, said the company was excited to expand to the city’s west side.

“We’re excited to join Hilldale and feel that the center is a great fit for our brand with their focus on community, service, and quality,” said Foster. “Our new shop will give customers in west Madison, and neighboring communities, easier access to our food and another fresh, healthy meal option in the area.”

The new FreshFin restaurant will be located at 542 North Midvale Avenue, between Muramoto Hilldale and Dumpling Haus.

In addition to the other Madison location on the 500 block of University Avenue near UW-Madison, there are also FreshFin restaurants in Milwaukee, Brookfield and Glendale.

