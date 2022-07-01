Inaugural Lager Than Life festival comes to Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit has announced a brand new beer festival on Friday.

The festival will take place on July 23rd, in the greater Beloit area, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to Visit Beloit. It will be called the Lager Than Life beer fest.

Visit Beloit says that the event will feature 49 breweries, offering premier versions of the lager beer style. The breweries that are taking part in the festival represent five midwestern states and will also be bringing plenty of other beer styles such as pilsner, India pale ale, kolsch, Oktoberfest, ale, maibock, doppelbock, dunkel, in addition to lager.

The location of the festival is set to be along the Rock River at Preservation Park in Beloit, rain or shine. There will also be complementary water and a live DJ.

General admission tickets are priced at $50 and VIP tickets are $75 and come with exclusive bathrooms, snacks, tent coverage and seating. Every attendee will receive a commemorative festival glass with their ticket. All attendees must be 21 years or older to enter, according to Visit Beloit.

Information about what beers will be available is on event’s website.

Tickets are on sale at //visitbeloit.com/lager, but will not be available the day of the event, however, $20 tickets on-site, the day of the event will be available only to designated drivers, which includes complementary water, food voucher for a hot dog or brat, chips, and drink, according to Visit Beloit.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.