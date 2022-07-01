‘It Takes A Village’ events provide neighborhood resources, interactive sustainability lessons

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The “It’s A Village” events are back for a second summer with a goal to bring the community together at local Madison public parks.

Event organizer and Madison Public Library- Goodman South Teen Services Librarian Will R. Glenn Sr. said the events can connect people to community resources.

”That all adults aren’t mean, the police are human just like we are and that everyone that works in your community is a human being just like you are,” Glenn Sr. said.

The event also featured Dane County Dept. of Waste and Renewables’ Trash Lab.

The Trash Lab is a mobile museum that provides interactive lessons about the way trash cycles through Dane County.

Solid waste engineer Sujata Gautam said the goal is to provide a landfill tour for community members in their area, so they don’t have to travel to the landfill.

”It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to meet those goals of meeting people where they’re at in their spaces and telling them, ‘Hey! You know the trash that you throw away here travels all the way to us,” Gautam said.

Gautam guides families through the immersive, but not smelly or dirty look at where trash goes and how it can be improved.

”I get such a felling of joy that yes! People are making the connection of, ‘Wow. People throw away really all sorts of things that don’t need to be in the trash and why is it that our community and society at large is operating this way?’’ Gautam said. ”Learn that story. Think about that journey and how we can be a little bit more mindful when it comes to what are we consuming and bringing into our lives and what are we trying to get rid of and where does it go?”

Future events will be held on these days:

Thursday, July 14- 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, July 28- 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 11- 1-4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.