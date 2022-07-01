Janesville PD arrest suspect who shot 19-year-old man at Bond Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department arrested a suspect Thursday who was accused of shooting a 19-year-old man at Bond Park on June 23.

Janesville detectives received information Thursday that Dereese Fields, 18, was in an apartment in Madison.

A search warrant was written by JPD and served by the Madison Police Department in the 7900 block of Tree Lane. During the search warrant, Fields and a second 18-year-old man were taken into custody.

According to JPD, they searched the apartment unit and seized two handguns.

Fields and the other man were transported back to JPD and questioned. Fields was arrested for 1st Degree Reckless Injury While Armed, Prohibited Possession of a Firearm and Disorderly Conduct While Armed. The second man was arrested on warrants from previous cases for Operating A Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent out of Janesville and for Armed Robbery out of Sun Prairie.

The second man was not charged with crimes related to the Bond Park shooting, according to JPD.

They were both transported to the Rock County Jail, where they’re being held until their initial court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing, but JPD said they are no longer looking for anyone involved in this incident.

