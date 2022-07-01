Lancaster man dies in Grant Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Lancaster man died Thursday morning when the van he was riding in collided with a semi in rural Grant County, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to its statement, Emmanuel Garcia Ortiz, 34, was the passenger in a 2008 Ford Econoline van that was heading west on Hwy. 18, near the eastern border of the county. Investigators determined the van was turning onto Bethel Road around 11:45 a.m. when it was struck by an oncoming semi, sending both vehicles into a cornfield.

The van’s driver, Mason Weaver, suffered minor injuries in the wreck and was treated at the scene, while the driver of the semi, a 56-year-old Madison man, was not hurt, the sheriff’s office indicated.

The crash remains under investigation, it added, noting that this is the fifth deadly wreck in the county this year.

