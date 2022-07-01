Advertisement

Madison police put out call for tips after gunfire near Penn Park

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Madison Police Department detectives continue to investigate Wednesday night gunfire near Penn Park, they are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers.

In an update Friday morning, the police department noted the proximity of the location where the shots were reported, in the 2000 block of Fisher Street, to the park and noted that people not connected to the incident were in the park at the time.

Officers found shell casings near where the gunfire was reported, but could not locate anyone who was hurt, nor did they find any property damage.

Investigators are hoping hoping potential witnesses may be able to provide tips about what they saw - or possibly even have video of it.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com

