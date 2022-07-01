Mainly dry holiday weekend; Stormy on 4th of July
Highs will top out in the 80s both Saturday & Sunday -- a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out.
Key Takeaways
- Temperatures remain in the 80s this weekend & for much of next week
- A pop-up shower or storm can’t be ruled out Saturday afternoon
- Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms appear more likely on the 4th of July itself
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday’s cold front dropped temperatures by 10º or more across southern Wisconsin. Clouds have filtered the sunshine today as rain stayed farther south of the region. Cloud cover is expected to thin out this evening as temperatures fall back towards 60º.
Saturday & sunshine feature abundant sunshine as high-pressure rolls into the Midwest. A pop-up shower/storm cannot be ruled out on Saturday - especially West of Madison. Most places will remain dry.
The weather pattern becomes more active next week - as upper-level energy crosses the Midwest. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Monday. The exact path and timing of the storms will become clearer as we get closer.
Rain chances continue into Tuesday before the pattern becomes more calm. Highs remain in the 80s.
|Temp
|Conditions
|Precipitation
|6 a.m.
|75°
|Mostly Sunny
|0%
|9 a.m.
|81°
|Mostly Sunny
|0%
|12 p.m.
|86°
|Mostly Sunny
|0%
|3 p.m.
|89°
|Mostly Sunny
|0%
|6 p.m.
|87°
|Mostly Sunny
|0%
Download the First Alert Weather App
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.