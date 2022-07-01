Advertisement

Missouri relaxes teaching requirements to combat teacher shortage

Those who score below a passing grade on the assessment can still get their license if they’ve managed to complete other requirements. (Source: WGEM)
By Ryan Hill and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANDALIA, Mo. (WGEM/Gray News) – With schools across Missouri struggling to fill teaching open positions, the state board of education is making it easier for people to get into the field by changing licensing requirements.

Previously, people looking to get their teaching licenses would have had to pass an assessment. Now, those who score below a passing grade on the assessment can still get their license if they’ve managed to complete other requirements, such as maintaining a 3.0 GPA in their college work and having completed supervised student teaching.

Van-Far R1 superintendent John Fortney said these changes can be good for schools. He said their three open teaching positions are proving tough to fill, and he’s not worried that this could lead to less qualified teachers making it into their classrooms.

“We’re very concerned about having great teachers in the front of the classroom,” Fortney said. “We’re not going to bring somebody into a classroom that we don’t think is gonna be good for kids; isn’t going to make a difference in the lives of kids in a very positive way.”

Special education director Melissa Deineke said the changes could also help get more people into the field.

“We need to remember to try to get people involved in educating,” she said. “It’s a very rewarding field to go into, just trying to get people interested into going into education, overall, it helps our society.”

Fortney said there are other factors that are driving the teacher shortage, but this is a step in the right direction.

