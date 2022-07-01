MPD: Man suffers serious injuries in Madison stabbing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person of interest is in custody after a Thursday morning stabbing that left a man badly injured, the Madison Police Department reported.

According to MPD’s incident report, the person of interest was detained on a previous warrant and not booked in connection with this incident at this time.

Emergency crews responded around 8:45 a.m. to the home, in the 1200 block of E. Mifflin St., where they found the victim and provided medical attention, the report stated. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The victim and the person of interest are known to each other, MPD indicated, adding that its investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.