‘Pink tax’ on feminine hygiene products ends in Louisiana

(WIS)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sales tax will no longer be applied to diapers and feminine hygiene products in Louisiana.

The ‘Pink Tax’ exemption became effective state law on Friday, July 1.

Items like tampons, menstrual pads, sanitary napkins and panty liners are now exempt from Louisiana’s 4.45% state sales tax.

In a post on social media Governor John Bel Edwards wrote, “Say goodbye to the pink tax, Louisiana.”

