Porch fire in downtown Madison believed to be caused by discarded cigarettes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire which broke out in downtown Madison is believed to have been caused by discarded cigarettes.

According to Madison Fire Department, a fire occurred just after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Johnson Street on Thursday is alleged to have been caused by cigarettes which were not properly disposed of.

When fire crews arrived, they found a small porch on fire, which they put out and pulled the porch away from the house to ensure the fire had not spread.

They found a number of cigarette butts in the area among leaf litter and debris. Madison FD say that an occupant confirmed he was smoking on the porch around two hours before the fire.

It is believed that the wind helped start and spread the fire.

