Advertisement

Porch fire in downtown Madison believed to be caused by discarded cigarettes

(NBC15)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire which broke out in downtown Madison is believed to have been caused by discarded cigarettes.

According to Madison Fire Department, a fire occurred just after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Johnson Street on Thursday is alleged to have been caused by cigarettes which were not properly disposed of.

When fire crews arrived, they found a small porch on fire, which they put out and pulled the porch away from the house to ensure the fire had not spread.

They found a number of cigarette butts in the area among leaf litter and debris. Madison FD say that an occupant confirmed he was smoking on the porch around two hours before the fire.

It is believed that the wind helped start and spread the fire.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000
AARON WAYNE HOVIS
Suspect named in zoo break-in that led to animals escaping
New car theft hotspot pops up in Madison

Latest News

FreshFin
FreshFin prepares for grand opening at Hilldale
Monkeypox Gfx
Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox found in Dane Co.
Three arrested after large search on Madison’s near east side
Milwaukee Bucks sign AJ Green to a two-way contract