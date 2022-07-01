Advertisement

San Damiano Park investing in future plans

A year after the city of Monona purchased the San Damiano property, opening it as a public park, organizations are making plans for the park’s future.
By Colton Molesky
“It’s been an exciting year, to tell you the truth,” said the president of the organization Friends of San Damiano, Andrew Kitslaar.

Kitslaar says the volunteer organization partnered with the Monona Parks and Recreation Department to clean up and prepare the inside and outside of the property. While volunteers were cleaning up the property, fundraising was also happening for a consultant to construct a Master Plan, a way for the city to find out how to utilize the property best. Kitslaar and Parks and Rec Director Jake Anderson say the goal was also to get community input on the future of the park.

“That is a particular goal of mine to make sure everyone feels like they’ve had a voice,” said Anderson.

Kitslaar says area foundations and private donors raised over $150,000. Enough for the consultant for 18 months and events at the property over the summer.

“It’s helpful to see that support and know that people do care about this property and that it is something people care about conserving for generations to enjoy,” said Kitslaar.

Both say now it is a matter of gathering input and planning for the future. The final draft of the Master Plan will be presented to the Monona City Council for final approval.

In the meantime, events can be found on the Friends of San Damiano Website.

