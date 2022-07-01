Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old Town of Middleton man

Schultz, Ronald D
Schultz, Ronald D(Wisconsin Dept. Justice)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have issued a Silver Alert Thursday for a missing Town of Middleton man who hasn’t been seen since earlier this afternoon.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice stated that Ronald Schultz, 78, was last seen around 4 p.m. when he left his residence in an unknown direction.

The agency described Schultz as 5′8″ tall and 165 pounds. He has gray hair and a beard. The DOJ said Schultz wears glasses and was last seen wearing navy pants and a white button up shirt with light green and blue stripes.

Schultz does not have his phone with him, the alert said.

Schulz was driving a green/blue Toyota RAV4 with Wisconsin higher education plate number PR0FS.

Anyone who sees him should call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office at (608)284-6800.

Ronald Schultz car
Ronald Schultz car(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)

