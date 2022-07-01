Sunshine on the Way for the Holiday Weekend

Key Takeaways

Highs near 80 today

Sunny and Warm Saturday and Sunday

Chance of Rain Monday

A cold front is moving through the region this morning. As the front heads to the south, wind will become northwesterly and cooler air will fill in. After highs near 90 yesterday, we will see highs closer to the 80 degree mark today.

The holiday weekend appears mainly dry as high-pressure moves in. There will be a slight chance for a pop-up shower/storm Saturday though most spots will remain dry. There is a little more of a concern on Monday. An upper-level feature and surface warm front may trigger the development of some scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Keep an eye on the NBC15 First Alert App for the latest!

Sunshine Saturday and Sunday (wmtv)

Next week features a more active weather pattern. Upper-level energy combined with additional heat & moisture will spark showers and storms across the Northern Plains. There is a chance that activity will venture into the Great Lakes - especially if a frontal boundary is able to come together. That will be the focus for showers and storms early next week. Prepare for more rain chances Tuesday/Wednesday with highs next week remaining in the 80s.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 a.m. 70° Partly Sunny 0% 9 a.m. 74° Partly Sunny 0% 12 p.m. 79° Partly Sunny 0% 3 p.m. 80° Mostly Sunny 0% 6 p.m. 79° Mostly Sunny 0%

