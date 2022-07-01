Advertisement

Sunshine on the Way for the Holiday Weekend

Highs are expected in the 80s each day
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Highs near 80 today
  • Sunny and Warm Saturday and Sunday
  • Chance of Rain Monday

A cold front is moving through the region this morning. As the front heads to the south, wind will become northwesterly and cooler air will fill in. After highs near 90 yesterday, we will see highs closer to the 80 degree mark today.

The holiday weekend appears mainly dry as high-pressure moves in. There will be a slight chance for a pop-up shower/storm Saturday though most spots will remain dry. There is a little more of a concern on Monday. An upper-level feature and surface warm front may trigger the development of some scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Keep an eye on the NBC15 First Alert App for the latest!

Sunshine Saturday and Sunday
Sunshine Saturday and Sunday(wmtv)

Next week features a more active weather pattern. Upper-level energy combined with additional heat & moisture will spark showers and storms across the Northern Plains. There is a chance that activity will venture into the Great Lakes - especially if a frontal boundary is able to come together. That will be the focus for showers and storms early next week. Prepare for more rain chances Tuesday/Wednesday with highs next week remaining in the 80s.

TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 a.m.70°Partly Sunny0%
9 a.m.74°Partly Sunny0%
12 p.m.79°Partly Sunny0%
3 p.m.80°Mostly Sunny0%
6 p.m.79°Mostly Sunny0%
