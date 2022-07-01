Three arrested after large search on Madison’s near east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A “large amount” of cocaine and fentanyl was recovered after three people were arrested in connection with a Thursday afternoon crash that led to gunfire on Madison’s near east side, the police department indicated.

Its initial report stated the three suspects were in a stolen vehicle that collided with another vehicle around 2 p.m. near the Commercial Ave. and Sprecher Rd. intersection.

Shots were fired at the two people in the other vehicle, the report continued. The individuals in that vehicle, who were not injured, told investigators they had no idea who the suspects were.

After that first incident, the suspects drove off, only to wreck their stolen vehicle again. At this point, the report states, they took off on foot from the crash scene, which was at the intersection of Felland and Burke roads and headed towards the nearby woods.

Police officers surrounded the area and sent in a K-9 unit to track the suspects down. The unit located two of them, one of whom had a loaded gun, while the third one was found by the Madison Quarry. In addition to the drugs, officers also found an undisclosed amount of cash, MPD stated.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

