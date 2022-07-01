Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox found in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s first confirmed case of monkeypox has been confirmed. The Department of Health Services indicated Friday the virus was found in a Dane County resident, who is now isolating.

DHS’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard added that, with cases rising across the country, he wasn’t surprised when it reached Wisconsin. The agency assured state residents that the risk of infection among the general public remains low, noting that 396 cases have been detected so far across the U.S.

“While it’s likely that additional cases will be found among Wisconsinites, we are relieved that this disease does not spread easily from person to person,” he explained. Westergaard also urged those in medical fields to watch out for patients with rashes similar to those associated with the virus.

According to DHS, monkeypox is rare, but can be serious. People who contracted the virus are most likely to see new, unexplained rashes. They may also contract a fever, experience chills, or swollen lymph nodes.

Most of them will recover in two to four weeks without treatment.

In its statement, DHS emphasized that monkeypox does not spread easily and said it most likely occurs through respiratory droplets, sustained skin-to-skin contact, or contact with contaminated items.

