Advertisement

Baby’s father charged in slaying of stroller-pushing NYC mom

Police say a 20-year-old mother was shot and killed while pushing her 3-month-old daughter in a...
Police say a 20-year-old mother was shot and killed while pushing her 3-month-old daughter in a stroller. The infant was not hurt.(Source: Spectrum News NY1 via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The ex-boyfriend of a New York City woman shot dead Wednesday as she pushed their infant daughter in a stroller has been arrested and charged with killing her.

Police said 22-year-old Isaac Argro was arrested Friday.

Slain mother Azsia Johnson’s family identified Argro as the baby’s father and said he routinely abused Johnson, beating her during her pregnancy and threatening to kill her.

Argro is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Information on a lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not immediately available.

Johnson was 20.

Her 3-month-old daughter was not hurt, but was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000
AARON WAYNE HOVIS
Suspect named in zoo break-in that led to animals escaping
New car theft hotspot pops up in Madison

Latest News

Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
Three people were temporarily without a home Nov. 23, 2019 after a dryer fire caused smoke...
Water leak breaks out in building on Madison’s west side
Carpet cleaning equipment causes high carbon monoxide levels at Cottage Grove apartment complex
Utah's continued drought conditions have led to fireworks being illegal this year in Salt Lake...
Salt Lake City replacing fireworks with laser light show over Fourth of July weekend
FILE - This Oct. 27, 2011 file photo shows the Perdido oil platform located about 200 miles...
Biden offshore drilling proposal would allow up to 11 sales over next 5 years