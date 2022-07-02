Beach Days Blood Drive ensures lifesaving donations for those in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The ballroom of a Madison hotel transformed into a beach friendly atmosphere Friday for people to come and donate blood.

The American Red Cross and Audacy Madison held the 22nd Beach Days Blood Drive from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Sheraton Hotel on John Nolen Drive.

The American Red Cross noted that blood donations often fall during the Fourth of July, but blood and platelet transfusions are always in demand.

Executive Director for the American Red Cross of Wisconsin Southwest Chapter Kyle Kriegl thanked volunteers, saying their donations help save lives.

“If you are healthy, feeling well and eligible to give, please schedule an appointment to give now,” Kriegl said. “You never know when you or a loved one will be the one in need. I urge anyone who is able to donate to take an hour out of their day and give back.”

Donors received a Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, a $10 gift card and picnic-style food.

Anyone who would like to schedule an appointment to donate blood can visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

