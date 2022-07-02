Advertisement

Beach Days Blood Drive ensures lifesaving donations for those in need

The American Red Cross and Audacy Madison held the 22nd Beach Days Blood Drive from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Sheraton Hotel on John Nolen Drive.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The ballroom of a Madison hotel transformed into a beach friendly atmosphere Friday for people to come and donate blood.

The American Red Cross and Audacy Madison held the 22nd Beach Days Blood Drive from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Sheraton Hotel on John Nolen Drive.

The American Red Cross noted that blood donations often fall during the Fourth of July, but blood and platelet transfusions are always in demand.

Executive Director for the American Red Cross of Wisconsin Southwest Chapter Kyle Kriegl thanked volunteers, saying their donations help save lives.

“If you are healthy, feeling well and eligible to give, please schedule an appointment to give now,” Kriegl said. “You never know when you or a loved one will be the one in need. I urge anyone who is able to donate to take an hour out of their day and give back.”

Donors received a Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, a $10 gift card and picnic-style food.

Anyone who would like to schedule an appointment to donate blood can visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000
AARON WAYNE HOVIS
Suspect named in zoo break-in that led to animals escaping
New car theft hotspot pops up in Madison

Latest News

Lilada Gee artwork vandalized, including a drawing of what appears to be genitalia.
Artwork vandalized and taken from display at Madison museum
Find 4th of July firework celebrations near you
Inaugural Lager Than Life festival comes to Beloit
Splashing water
4th of July slow-no-wake restriction instated on portion of Rock River