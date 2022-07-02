Catfish River Music Festival to fill streets of downtown Stoughton with music

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Music will fill the streets of Rotary Park and Downtown Stoughton this Fourth of July weekend.

Multiple artists are taking the stage at Catfish River Music Festival, Stoughton Opera House Friends Association’s annual fundraising event.

The long-running, free admission music fest is described by Stoughton residents as a “relaxed” atmosphere. However, while the festival itself can be relaxing, director of Stoughton Opera House Bill Brehm says preparation for the event is hard work.

“It’s a huge effort to do events like this. And a lot of people have events that they do and so people understand. Just having everybody here and all the people showing up, it’s kind of like planning a party, and you start to like put out snacks and stuff at the house and you just don’t know if anybody’s going to show up, and you get the nervousness.”

Artists will be performing at the park through Monday. In addition to the live music the event features food carts and craft vendors.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.