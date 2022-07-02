Advertisement

Cuteness: Zoo welcomes baby porcupine to family

A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Massachusetts zoo has welcomed a baby porcupine.

Stone Zoo says the baby, believed to be male, came in at just one pound but is gaining weight and appears healthy.

The new family addition is the third porcupette for 9-year-old mom Prickles and 10-year-old dad Shadow.

Prehensile-tailed porcupines are born with soft quills that harden over time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000
AARON WAYNE HOVIS
Suspect named in zoo break-in that led to animals escaping
New car theft hotspot pops up in Madison

Latest News

Photo of Lee Williams
Silver Alert issued for 73 year old man last seen in Berlin
People leave the port by boat to return their communities amid the arrival of Tropical Storm...
Tropical Storm Colin threatens a wet weekend for Carolinas
Mother and daughter survive a house fire that was sparked by a heating blanket.
Mother and daughter survive a house
Police are searching for a missing mother and child after the bodies of 2 other children were...
Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake