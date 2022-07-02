Few rain chances to dodge this weekend

Key Takeaways

Stray showers are possible this afternoon

Better chance for storms on the Fourth

Humid & active pattern for next week

An unsettled weather pattern is ahead of us for the first full week of July, unfortunately beginning on the Fourth. Most of southern Wisconsin should remain dry both today and on Sunday, though a few stray showers could pop up this afternoon, especially to the west of I-39.

A low-pressure system will move in from the Central Plains on Monday, bringing a better chance for storms and showers. Right now, it looks like two rounds could be possible: one in the morning, and one in the later afternoon. If this plays out, that could mean that morning parades may need to be re-thought, but if the rain wraps up soon enough that could mean dry enough conditions for fireworks in the evening! Stay tuned to the forecast as we grow more confident on timing through the next 24 hours.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 a.m. 63° Mostly Sunny 0% 9 a.m. 72° Mostly Sunny 0% 12 p.m. 80° Partly Cloudy 10% 3 p.m. 81° Partly Sunny 10% 6 p.m. 77° Partly Sunny 0%

The humidity will really ramp up for us through most of next week- dew points are expected to be in the low 70s for a few days. With this extra moisture in place, in combination with the warmer temperatures, any little disturbance that moves through the region will be enough to spark up thunderstorms. That’s why you see rain chances nearly every day next week, though coverage of those popup storms looks to be pretty isolated.

