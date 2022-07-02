Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a graffiti/damage to property complaint at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison.

MPD said the incident at 2450 Atwood Ave. likely occurred overnight.

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti, which contained “anti-’pro-life’ and anti-police” messages, according to MPD.

If you have information about this incident please call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or visit p3tips.com. Tips can be left anonymously.

Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest may also qualify for a monetary reward, according to MPD.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.