Monona festival offers community members affordable fun

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Monona is providing the community with affordable fun this holiday weekend at the Monona Community Festival.

During the family-friendly event, fireworks, activities and music performances are free for all, and food prices are being kept at a minimum, director of the festival Eric Redding said.

“We really want everyone to come down, enjoy the beautiful weather, enjoy a lot of fun with their friends and their family, and not have to worry about their pocketbooks,” he said. “We’re trying to keep everything affordable so people can enjoy the Fourth of July and really have a great weekend.”

Artists will continue to perform through the weekend, with a fireworks display set to wrap things up on Monday.

Specific hours and up to date news can be found on the Monona Community Festival website.

