Poopsie! Beloit Sky Carp introduce new mascot

The Beloit Sky Carp announced Friday that its new mascot would be named Poopsie.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Poopsie the Sky Carp is the latest resident of Beloit.

The Beloit Sky Carp announced Friday that its new mascot would be named Poopsie.

Fans who attended Friday’s game against South Bend at ABC Supply Stadium were introduced to Poopsie through a video at the end of the game.

The team explained that the mascot naming process started in April when it asked fans to suggest names. Five finalists were chosen out of 1,000 names.

According to team president Zach Brockman, Poopsie is a term of endearment used toward a child or significant other that was first recorded to be referenced in the Sheboygan Press in the 1930s.

“We’re very excited about having Poopsie here as a permanent member of the Sky Carp gaggle,” Brockman said. “It’s a fun name that I think our fans will really embrace.”

Poopsie’s name isn’t the only historic thing about the mascot. Poopsie’s swimming goggles were designed as aviator goggles worn by Beloit’s Bessie Raiche, who the team explained was the first woman to fly an airplane solo in the U.S.

