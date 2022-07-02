On the Road with Doogs and Friends at Fire on the River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of our “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” summer series, Doogs’ friends, Anchor Maria Lisignoli and Meteorologist Brendan Johnson filled in for him this week and traveled to Fire on the River Festival on Friday.

Fire on the River is an annual event in Sauk Prairie which is taking place this year from July 1st to July 2nd on the Wisconsin River.

This is the first time the festival has been put on since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions and Brendan and Maria couldn’t be more excited to be there!

The festival is jam-packed with fun activities including a beer and wine tent, live music from four different bands, plenty of delicious food, a fun and games area, the Eagle Chase 10k, 1/2 marathon and 5k run/walk and, of course, as any July festival can’t go without, a fireworks show.

While enjoying the event Maria had the chance to talk with Jama Graves, Sauk Prairie Chamber of Commerce President, who talked about how the whole family can enjoy the Fire on the River event.

“We have bouncy houses for the kids, we have fun-family oriented games for all of the kids, so we have something for everybody. If mom and dad want to go to the beer and wine tent, they can certainly do that but otherwise we have a number of things that will keep the whole family entertained all day,” said Graves.

The event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. on Saturday and will run until midnight. Parking is available at Sauk Prairie High School or on the street and there will be a shuttle running every 20-30 minutes leaving from the High School to take people to the festival.

Each Friday, First Alert Meteorologist Brian Doogs will travel to a new community to highlight a special summer event or festival. Next week, Doogs will showcase the Best Dam Fest in Dodge County, Wisconsin. Join us for “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” Fridays on NBC15 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.